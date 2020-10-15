CPD releases person questioned in fatal shooting of pregnant woman in Jeffery Manor

CHICAGO — A person being questioned by police in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman has been released without charges.

The Chicago Police Department says the probe remains active.

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight Tuesday in the 2100 block of East 95th Place in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found 35-year-old Stacy Jones lying on the porch of her residence unresponsive, with two gunshot wounds in the back. She was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

Jones was a probation officer in Cook County Court’s Adult Probation Department.

Police said Jones was eight months pregnant and doctors were able to deliver her baby boy, who is in critical condition.

Jones left behind two other children who are currently staying with relatives.