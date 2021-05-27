CPD officers working 12-hour shifts during Memorial Day weekend after violent week

CHICAGO – Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Chicago has seen a rash of shootings with nearly 70 wounded and 15 killed this week.

Thursday began with a frightening barrage of bullets as an Uber passenger became a target.

Police said a 22-year-old man had just entered the backseat of a rideshare vehicle in the 2000 block of East 75th Street at approximately 1:47 a.m. when a grey Volkswagen sedan pulled alongside and a perpetrator inside opened fire, striking the man in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He got in my car, shut the door and I was like, OK, this is where we’re going,m and his eyes got really big and he was like ‘go go go.’ I hit the gas. I looked to my left, the driver of the other vehicle as the gunshots came out the back seat and I just hit the gas and I drove and the shots kept coming,” Uber driver Olga Perez said.

More than 20 shots were fired at her car and she was able to flag down a Chicago police officer.

Police said the suspects in the gray Volkswagen crashed into a mini van and ran away. They have yet to be taken into custody at this time.

Later in the afternoon, a 28-year-old man was sitting in his car in Calumet Heights with a 7-year-old boy when a suspect fired shots into the vehicle. The man was hit in the chin and the boy was hurt by broken glass, police said.

“We have to come to a better way of trying to end this gun violence, and it starts at home, too,” activist Andrew Holmes said.

Now, city officials are bracing for a long Memorial Day weekend. Supt. David Brown is canceling officers’ time off and they will be working 12-hour shifts.

If you have any information on any shootings in Chicago, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.