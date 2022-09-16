CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were among four people hurt in a squad car crash on the city’s South Side Friday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the area of W. 75th and S. Lawrence.

Authorities say one CPD officer suffered critical injuries, while another arrived at the hospital in fair condition. Ambulances transported both to the University of Chicago Hospital.

One woman arrived at the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A man arrived at St. Benard Hospital in good condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN News for updates.