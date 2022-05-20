CHICAGO — The officer who shot a 13-year-old boy late Wednesday night at a gas station in Austin has been relieved of his police powers.

The shooting happened at a gas station in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were pursuing a vehicle connected to a carjacking and kidnapping in Oak Park, police said.

One of the occupants, a 13-year-old boy, allegedly fled from the vehicle and officers began a foot pursuit, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said.

One officer, a male, shot the boy during the pursuit and he was transported in serious but stable condition, authorities said. No weapon was recovered on the scene, the agency said in a statement.

During a press conference Thursday evening, Chicago police Supt. David Brown said they believe the 13-year-old was involved in a carjacking and kidnapping Tuesday night in Oak Park.

CPD Supt. David Brown speaks at Thursday press conference



A Honda Accord, allegedly carjacked in the Loop Monday night, was used in the carjacking and kidnapping, police said.

Brown said a family left a 3-year-old child in a Honda SUV for a brief time near Lake Street and Oak Park Avenue and it was stolen. Both the child and vehicle were found less than 15 minutes later. The child was not injured.

On Wednesday night, Brown said the Honda Accord hit on several license plate readers throughout Chicago — which led to a pursuit and the subsequent shooting of the 13-year-old at the gas station.

The officer was initially placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.