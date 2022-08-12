CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer shot and critically injured a man during a confrontation in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of South May. Two officers responded to a Spotspotter alert and approached a group on scene for an investigation.

According to police, there was a struggle between officers and an armed man — at which time, an officer fired his weapon and struck the man.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene and no officers were injured.

The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.