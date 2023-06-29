CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer is being hailed a hero for going above and beyond the call of duty, jumping into Lake Michigan on Thursday to save a drowning woman.

She says she has her mom to thank.

It was around 5:30 a.m. that 18th District CPD officer Joanna Tys received a distress call for a woman in the water.

“Once we approached, right away I was thinking, ‘Is anybody going to be jumping in?'” Tys said. “We knew the marine unit was on their way.”

Although the rescue boat was en route, it was still several minutes away.

“Four minutes is a long time. The lady, I believe, was out there for 15 to 20 minutes already, so I decided it was time for me to jump in,” Tys said. “I looked at one of my coworkers. We signaled to each other.”

With her vest, duty belt and shoes off, Officer Tys jumped from the North Avenue Beach Pier into Lake Michigan to save the 26-year-old victim.

“I used to take swimming lessons thanks to my mom and all the summer camps she signed me up for, so I was very confident I was going to be able to reach her,” Tys said.

While in the water, Officer Tys said her energy started to fade, but she was able to keep going.

“I started to really get tired, but I heard my coworkers in the back telling me to keep going,” she said.

Tys described what happened when she finally made contact with the woman in distress: “I reached out, my hand toward her, then I wrapped my arms around her for a second. She went under the water, but I was able to pick her up and hold on to her, and I told her, please stay calm.”

Within a minute, Officer Tys says the rescue boat showed up to bring her and the victim to safety.

“Even in the water, she was telling me, ‘Thank you for saving my life,'” Tys said. “That was probably about the best moment in my career, and I’m really happy I was able to be there.”