CPD officer hospitalized after car crash on South Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Saturday night after a squad car crash on the city’s South Side, according to police.

Police said an officer was traveling westbound in a marked squad car in the 300 block of East 71st Street at approximately 7:40 p.m. when it was struck in the intersection by a 2020 Hyundai sedan.

The impact of the crash caused the squad car to strike a tow truck that was double parked at the intersection.

A CPD officer was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in good condition and expected to be released. There were no other injuries reported and the driver of the Hyundai was cited for not having a valid driver’s license.