CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago Police officer was charged with two felonies Thursday, more than a year after he allegedly used a Taser on an unarmed man who was cooperating with the officer’s orders.

Marco Simonetti, 58, was arrested Wednesday night at the CPD’s First District station in the South Loop, according to court records. He was charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of official misconduct. Simonetti’s bond was set at $5,000 during his initial court appearance Thursday.

Marco Simonetti | Cook County sheriff’s office photo

According to police records, Simonetti was on-duty in the 3500 block of North Normandy on Aug. 7, 2021 when he attempted to place a 26-year-old man under arrest. The man was unarmed, and he “was in the process of kneeling down and had his hands visible and was complying with the verbal directions of Simonetti.”

Simonetti then “discharged his Taser, striking [the man] in the forehead, causing him to fall face first onto the sidewalk.” The man suffered a broken nose and lacerations to his face, according to Simonetti’s arrest report.

The man has since filed a federal lawsuit against Simonetti and the CPD. That case is still pending.

It’s the second time in as many months that the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has brought criminal charges in relation to an on-duty use-of-force incident.

In September, two officers were charged with aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct in connection with a shooting in Pilsen over the summer that left two people wounded.