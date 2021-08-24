CPD officer critically wounded in Ella French deadly shooting moves to rehab

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer left partially paralyzed by a shooting that killed his partner has been moved to a rehabilitation center but still faces “a long road ahead,” the city’s police superintendent says.

Officer Carlos Yanez, Jr.’s move out of a hospital marks “a major step in his recovery process,” Superintendent David Brown said Monday.

Yanez, 39, lost an eye and was partially paralyzed when he was shot three times on Aug. 7 in a shooting during a routine traffic stop that killed his 29-year-old partner, Officer Ella French. They had pulled over a vehicle for expired plates when a passenger in the vehicle opened fire.

Yanez’s sister and sister-in-law have set up a GoFundMe page seeking contributions for the extensive therapy he will need as he tries to overcome the paralysis.

“He still has a long road ahead, but we are grateful for the progress he is making,” Brown said.

The shooting suspect, 21-year-old Monty Morgan, was shot in the abdomen by a third officer. He has been arrested and is charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer and attempted murder.

His brother, 22-year-old Eric Morgan, who prosecutors say was driving the vehicle, was also arrested. He faces gun charges and an obstruction of justice charge. Both were being held in Cook County Jail without bail.

A third man accused of acting as a straw purchaser to buy the gun used in the shooting faces federal gun charges.