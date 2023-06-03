CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has been charged with possession of cocaine in a squad car after an incident in Norwood Park early Friday morning.

Antrinius Andrews, 38.

Antrinuis Andrews, 38, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a control substance, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to his court hearing held Saturday.

According to bond court, Andrews was seen leaving a CPD vehicle, not in gear, walking into a bar in Norwood Park near the 7100 block of Higgins Avenue around 4:00 a.m.

Upon a call of suspicion, a CPD officer arrived at the scene and approached Andrews, detecting odor of alcohol. Police also observed a clear plastic bag containing white residue and another bag containing a ‘rock-like’ substance.

Open bottles of alcohol were also found in the squad car.

Andrews’ FOID and CCL cards have been surrendered. His firearm has been turned into the Chicago Police Department.

There is no additional information on the incident.