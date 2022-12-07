PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he allegedly urinated in an ice machine at a beachfront bar.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the Beachcomber Hotel, located in the 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg Beach, for a report of disorderly conduct, according to Pinellas County court records.

Officers arrived and spoke with an employee who said he saw a man, later identified as Henry Capouch, 30, “pissing on the ice in the machine,” court documents show.

Capouch joined the CPD five years ago, according to department records.

Documents allege Capouch pushed the employee and later resisted law enforcement, who took Capouch into custody while he was on the beach.

Capouch bonded out and was charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

A spokesman for the CPD said the department has opened an internal investigation into Capouch’s alleged behavior.