CHICAGO — Over 50 people were shot in Chicago over the July Fourth weekend, police said.

Chicago police said 57 people were shot from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Eight people died in those shootings. A ninth person died from blunt force trauma.

The Chicago Police Department, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications and the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety plan to hold a news conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. to “highlight the citywide partnership.”

