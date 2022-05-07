CHICAGO — On Saturday, participants will step off for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Run to Remember.

The event raises millions of dollars to support its mission of helping families of fallen and seriously injured police officers.

Carlos Yanez Jr., who was injured in a shooting that took the life of his partner Officer Ella French, will serve as their year’s official starter.

The 5K run starts and finishes at Gold Star Families Memorial and Park near Soldier Field.

WGN’s own Mike Lowe will emcee the race.