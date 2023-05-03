CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is receiving hundreds of new bulletproof vests.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation delivered 500 new vests Wednesday morning. The vests were purchased with $540,000 in federal funding.

The foundation says it has now spent more than $13,000 on bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers.

Bulletrpoof vests should be replaced every five years due to wear and tear.

