CHICAGO — Several residents of South Chicago neighborhoods on Wednesday pressed police and elected officials following a string of violence targeting the elderly.

After more than a dozen robberies over a three-day span, Chicago police Supt. David Brown joined elected officials at a community meeting to address and alleviate many’s concerns.

“We are under siege,” said one community member at the meeting.

“We’ve suffered a rash of carjackings and armed robberies, they’re targeting three specific areas,” said CPD 4th District Commander Keith Milmine.

Chicago Police issued a community alert after more than a dozen robberies and carjackings took place in the 4th District between Jan. 6 and Jan. 8.

Angela Dennis had her car stolen from outside her home.

“Did the alarm, peeked, like maybe I forgot where I parked the car and it wasn’t there,” Dennis told WGN News on Jan. 16.

Brown said thieves are taking Kias and Hyundais because they are easy targets.

“It’s because there’s a steering column flaw with that car,” he said. “If you can charge your phone, you can steal a Kia or Hyundai by breaking the steering column.”

CPD says the car manufacturers are donating steering wheel locks. Drivers of Kias and Hyundais will be able to get a club for free.

“We will be giving out a number of clubs to each and every district,” said CPD director of community policing Glen Brooks. “Hyundai and Kia and now starting to ship us clubs by the pallet.”

Still, residents say they are frightened and outraged that such crimes continue.

“One of these incidents happened on my block; two happened 25 steps south of me. I would like to know, ‘have there been any arrests?” a citizen asked police.

“We’ve made five or six robbery-related arrests. The problem is we don’t know for sure where we’re headed because detectives have a lot of evidence they have to go through,” Milmine replied.

Chicago Police say there hasn’t been an incident related to the recent string of carjackings in the 4th district. The commander assured residents that they have leads and potential offenders.