CHICAGO — Police are looking for missing man from the South Side who requires 24/7 care.

Anton Woods, 48, was last seen Thursday night at around 11:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of South May.

Police said Woods suffers from anoxic brain damage and has difficulty communicating.

He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweater, white t-shirt, green pants and Chicago Bears house slippers.

If located, police said to call 911 or 312-747-8274.