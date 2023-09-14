CHICAGO — Police discovered a man shot multiple times lying in the middle of an apartment hallway in Chicago’s Loop neighborhood Thursday night.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to the 10 block of East Monroe Street in the Chicago Loop just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unidentified man, around 30-years-old, in the hallway with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Further investigations showed the victim was in a verbal altercation with another man who produced a firearm and shot the victim.

Following a search of the area, the 45-year-old suspect was located and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been provided at this time.

