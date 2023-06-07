CHICAGO — A man has been charged in connection to the death of Brittany Battaglia, a woman who went missing in Logan Square last Friday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, 34-year-old Genesis Silva was charged Wednesday with one felony count of concealing homicidal death, and one misdemeanor count of obstructing a police officer in connection to an incident that happened in the 2000 block of North Kimball Avenue.

On Monday night, CPD officers were seen going in and out of an apartment in the 2000 block of North Kimball Avenue, collecting evidence from a crime scene where a woman’s body was discovered.

Same day, AJ Battaglia — Brittany Battaglia’s brother — posted a tweet saying that detectives told their family that Brittany was found deceased in Silva’s apartment.

On Tuesday, police said a person of interest related to the incident was in custody.

CPD has yet to identify the body discovered in the apartment in the 2000 block of North Kimball Avenue.

According to her brother, Brittany Battaglia lived in an apartment in the 1900 block of North Kimball Avenue, just one block away from where detectives discovered her body, according to AJ Battaglia.

AJ also said that Silva, the man Brittany was dating, lived close by and that she had gone over to his place to cook dinner Friday night.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Battaglia family pay for Brittany’s funeral expenses.