CHICAGO — A man was arrested at O’Hare Friday after claiming he had a bomb, according to Chicago police.

CPD communication director Tom Ahern said the man was arrested in Terminal 1. Ahern said the man stated he had a bomb in his bag, but no explosives were found.

He was taken into custody by bomb and arson detectives.

No other information is available at this time.

