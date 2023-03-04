CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for the public’s help finding a 72-year-old man from Chicago Lawn who has Dementia and went missing Saturday evening.

Manuel Villareal, 72.

Manuel Villareal, who police describe as a 5’8″ Hispanic man weighing around 210 pounds with brown eyes, white hair and a white mustache, went missing from the 3500 block of West 64th Street around 9:37 p.m. Saturday.

Police said he was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket with blue jeans and driving a beige 1995 Toyota Camry.

If you or someone you know has seen Villareal or information that can help police find him, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area One Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.