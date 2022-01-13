CPD looking for missing 29-year-old North Side woman

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a missing 29-year-old woman last seen in Lakeview East.

Katherine “Katy” Schillinger was last seen Monday in the 2900 block of North Clark.

According to family social media posts, Schillinger was seen wearing a green knit sweater, black and grey leggings and a long black winter jacket. She was last seen at around 11 a.m., family said.

Schillinger, 29, is 5’7″, 160 lbs., has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 312-744-8266 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.