CHICAGO — Authorities are looking for a 14-year-old boy with autism who was last seen Wednesday morning in Woodlawn.

Andrew Wilburn was last seen at around 8 a.m. near 66th and Stony Island.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Wilburn, who has autism, is 5’5″ and weighs around 100 lbs.

If located, CPD asks residents to call 911 or 312-747-8380.