CHICAGO — Police are looking to identify and find a guardian of a young girl located Friday afternoon on the South Side.

The girl, who is estimated to be between 2 and 7, was located in the 8200 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard at around 12:45 p.m.

Police are asking the public’s help to identify the girl so she can be returned home safely. The girl was found wearing size 6x overalls and had no shoes on. She has braids, is 44 inches tall and 44 lbs.

She is in good health with no signs of neglect, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or detectives at 312-747-8274.