CPD looking for 3 suspects linked to recent carjackings on South Side

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying three suspects accused of carrying out a string of recent carjackings on the South Side.

The carjackings have taken place in CPD’s 4th District.

Police said the suspects are between 15 and 20. One was in a green hoodie, grey pants with red stripes and black and green gym shoes. Another also had grey pants, along with white gym shoes that are either blue or black.

The third suspect was wearing a grey, red and black coat with the Jordan brand on it.

Police believe they are responsible for the following carjackings.

1300 block of East 87th St on November 9, 2020 at 8:05PM

8800 block of South Harper Ave on November 19, 2020 at 6:20PM.

8300 block of South Stony Island on November 20 ,2020 at 9:00PM.

8800 block of South Kenwood Ave on November 22, 2020 at 12:24AM.

1700 block of East 88th St on November 25, 2020 at 1:47PM.

8800 block of South Dante Ave on November 25, 2020 7:00PM.

8600 block of South Dante Ave on November 27, 2020 1:10AM.

8000 block of South Blackstone Ave on December 1, 2020 at 10:55AM.

Chicago police issued the following surveillance video.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.