CPD limit access to downtown after surge of people come out to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

CHICAGO — Chicago police limited access to the downtown area overnight, after a surge of people came out to celebrate Mexican Independence Day for the second straight night.

At least one person was arrested at Michigan Ave. and Walton Street. — no other arrests have been reported.

Cars filled streets throughout the downtown area. Drivers honked horns and passengers were hanging out of windows and sunroofs. Many also waved flags, shouted and reveled in the holiday.

Some downtown residents say people celebrating are causing chaos in their neighborhood and are worried it will continue through the weekend. Some people celebrating were seen driving recklessly along Michigan Avenue and lighting off fireworks.

City officials closed Columbus Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday from Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street.

For the last two years the parade has been cancelled due to Covid.