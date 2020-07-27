CPD launches teams to combat crime, strengthen community relationships

CHICAGO — Chicago police announced Monday the launch of two new citywide teams to combat crime and strengthen community relationships.

The community safety team is made up of 300 officers who will operate on the South and West sides.

Police splinternet David Brown says their number one responsibility is to interact with the community in a positive way.

But they’ll also be responding to crime hot spots.

The second team is called CIRT, the Critical Incident Response Team.

These 250 officers will focus on special events, marches, and other large gatherings.

Their job will be to protect first amendment rights while keeping people safe. They’ll focus on the downtown area but are flexible to move throughout the city as needed.

“This team is specially trained to make sure protests remain peaceful,” Brown said. “And we saw this play out just this past weekend as the CIRT team did a tremendous job ensuring that protesters were able to express their First Amendment rights without any major incidents. I’m confident in this leadership that we’ve placed in these new teams.”

CPD disbanded its roving response teams about 10 years ago over concerns about its aggressive approach.