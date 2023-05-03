CHICAGO — Some South Side churches are shoring up their security after police issued a community alert following a string of burglaries.

Since March, three separate break-ins have been reported at churches in the 6900 block of S. Stewart Ave., in Englewood. While police did not specify which churches were targeted, the offenders allegedly broke in through side windows and/or the back door.

According to police, the incidents took place:

March 16-20 between 12 a.m. – 8 a.m.

March 25-28 between noon – 1:30 p.m.

April 22-May 2 between 12 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Repentance and Believe Holiness Outreach Ministries Church in Englewood is one of three churches located on the block. In response to the break-ins, Pastor Felicia Cobb told WGN News that “enough is enough.”

“We’re tired of the breaking in of churches,” Cobb added. “What are you going to get? We don’t have money in the church. We’re here to help souls be saved.”

No suspect information was made available by police.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.