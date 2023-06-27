CHICAGO — Police issued a community alert after 10 apartments were recently ransacked downtown.

In each of the incidents, residents had their front doors pried open with a tool to gain access to the apartment.

The apartments were ransacked, police said. Five of the incidents happened on the morning on June 20 in the 300 block of West Ohio Street.

A timeline of the incidents is below.

500 block of North Michigan Ave., Thursday, June 15 during the afternoon hours.

300 block of West Hubbard St., Saturday, June 17 in the afternoon hours.

300 block of West Ohio St, Saturday, June 17 in the afternoon hours.

700 block of West Jackson Blvd., Saturday, June 17 in the afternoon hours.

300 block of West Ohio St, Tuesday, June 20 in the morning hours.

