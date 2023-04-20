CHICAGO — Chicago police interim Supt. Eric Carter will leave the department on May 15, the same day Brandon Johnson will be sworn in as the city’s next mayor.

In an email sent to officers, Carter said he declared his intention to leave the department in late 2022 and reiterated that desire to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor-elect Johnson.

“Believe me when I say this decision was not an easy one,” Carter wrote. “For nearly four decades, I have lived a life of service and sacrifice to our country and to this great city; and I wouldn’t trade these years for anything.”

Carter, a 30-year veteran of the department, has served as second-in-command of CPD since July 2020.

“To the residents of Chicago, law enforcement agencies, clergy, community leaders, and the many organizations who work each day beside CPD, thank you. Your continued partnership strengthens public safety daily across our great city,” Carter added. “It has been my greatest honor to serve as your Interim Superintendent and I have committed to working with Mayor-Elect Johnson to ensure that our department continues to deliver transformational service to Chicago’s residents and visitors throughout the summer season, as the search for a permanent Superintendent continues and the subsequent transition.”

Carter replaced David Brown in March, who accepted the job of Chief Operating Officer at Loncar Lyon Jenkins, a personal injury law firm with seven offices in Texas, Brown’s home state.

Lightfoot issued a statement following news of Carter’s impending departure:

“I want to congratulate Interim Superintendent Eric Carter on his retirement after 30 years of service to the Chicago Police Department. As a Marine, husband, and father, he has given the full measure of himself in service to the residents of this city and the officers under his command. I am thankful for his dedicated commitment to our city and for leading the brave law enforcement officers who keep us safe. I wish him the best as he transitions to his next chapter.”

The city continues to search for a permanent replacement, with applications remaining open through May 7.