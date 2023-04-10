CHICAGO — Interim Chicago police superintendent Eric Carter has recommended the officer who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March 2021 be fired, according to a report obtained by WGN.

Carter filed charges to the CPD Board of Police, claiming deadly force by officer Eric Stillman was unnecessary. The charges also accuse Stillman of failing to use de-escalation tactics before the shooting.

Other claims in the report include that Stillman failed to notify the City’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications before the pursuit began, on top of also failing to wait for backup and activating his body camera in a “timely manner.”

The decision by Carter to recommend Stillman be fired is a reversal from former CPD Superintendent David Brown’s decision where he recommended Stillman be suspended.

The charges to the CPD Board of Police filed are not a criminal indictment, but rather the launching of an internal investigation where interim supt. Carter will have the burden of proving Stillman’s guilt through the preponderance of evidence — which if done — could lead to his termination from CPD.

The full report obtained by WGN can be read below:

Stay with WGN as this story develops.