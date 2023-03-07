CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department celebrated new and promoted officers Tuesday, while also honoring a fallen officer.

One of the first moments of the graduation ceremony was a moment of silence for fallen Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso. Less than a week ago, he was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance.

On Tuesday, 275 new officers from four separate classes took part in this ceremony — in addition, dozens of promotions from lieutenant through to the command staff.

These officers have already been on the street and serving, for almost a year.

This ceremony was a moment of celebration for the officers and their families, while still remembering their fallen colleague.

Outgoing CPD Supt. David Brown was not present for Tuesday’s ceremony due to a scheduling conflict.