CHICAGO — A group armed with rifles and handguns conducted 12 robberies in an hour on Thanksgiving morning throughout the Southwest Side.

The group was driving a light or dark blue Toyota or Hyundai sedan.

No injuries were reported, but property was taken before the group fled in the sedan.

A timeline of the robberies is below, per Chicago police. All times are approximate.

2300 Block of West 21st Street at 7:20 a.m.

2000 Block of West 23rd Street at 7:25 a.m.

1700 Block of West Cermak Road at 7:30 am.

3700 Block of South Wolcott Avenue at 7:47 a.m.

4900 Block of South Paulina Street at 7:55 a.m.

4700 Block of South Hermitage Avenue at 8:00 a.m.

5800 Block of South Sacramento Avenue at 8:07 a.m.

5000 Block of South Fairfield Avenue at 8:08 a.m.

4700 Block of South Honore Street at 8:10 a.m.

5200 Block of South Rockwell Street at 8:15 a.m.

1900 Block of West Cermak Road at 8:20 a.m.

5900 Block of South Mozart Street at 8:20 a.m.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.