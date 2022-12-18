CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a missing person’s bulletin late Sunday afternoon after a Northwestern University doctoral student went missing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said 25-year-old Peter Salvino went missing from the 800 block of West Lill Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Sunday after FaceTiming his father, Marty. Salvino was supposed to meet his father for the Bears game Sunday, but family members have been unable to find him.

Peter Salvino, 25-year-old Northwestern doctoral student.

Salvino was last known to have left from a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace where he was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police find Salvino, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area 3 SVU at (312) 744-8266.