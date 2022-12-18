CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a missing person’s bulletin late Sunday afternoon after a Northwestern University doctoral student went missing in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police said 25-year-old Peter Salvino went missing from the 800 block of West Lill Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Sunday after FaceTiming his father, Marty. Salvino was supposed to meet his father for the Bears game Sunday, but family members have been unable to find him.
Salvino was last known to have left from a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace where he was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants.
If you or someone you know has information that could help police find Salvino, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area 3 SVU at (312) 744-8266.