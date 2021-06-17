CPD expands liaison team to strengthen ties among LGBTQ+ community

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced on Thursday the expansion of its department’s LGBTQ+ liaison team.

Brown said that the move is part of an effort to improve relationships between police and the city’s LGBTQ community.

“These liaisons will serve a pivotal role by engaging with our city’s LGBTQ+ community, building new relationships and working with them to address and solve challenges facing these communities,” Brown said.

The team will grow from one to six, according to Brown, and will work on investigating hate crimes withinCPD’s Civil Rights unit.

The superintendent adds that departmental changes are continuing to be made to bolster trust with communities across the city.