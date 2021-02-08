CPD detective injured in South Shore robbery attempt Monday night

CHICAGO — An on-duty Chicago police detective was injured in an attempted robbery Monday night in South Shore.

At around 7 p.m., two detectives were conducting a canvass of a previous homicide scene in the 7700 block of South Yates. Police said two suspects, one armed with a gun and the other with a knife, attacked an on-duty detective from behind.

During the assault, the detective’s partner came to his aid and the suspects fled the scene. One suspect was taken into custody in the 2300 block of East 75th Street and the other is still being sought.

The officer, a 26-year veteran of the department, was transported in good condition with injuries to his head and neck.