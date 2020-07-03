CPD deploying 1,200 additional officers each day of Fourth of July weekend

CHICAGO – Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said his officers are focused on seizing illegal guns this holiday weekend.

1,200 extra officers will be deployed each day of Fourth of July weekend with the goal of monitoring hotspots and taking down criminal networks.

The move to deploy extra officers comes after multiple children have been killed in gun violence over the past few weeks.

Supt. Brown said throughout the weekend, command staff will be attending neighborhood event and embracing help from community partners. He said he wants to repeat of the the strategies they’ve used in the past while adding more layers.

“We’ve taken a strong stance, focusing on not just gangs guns and drugs, but the criminal networks driving violence fighting over drug trade,” Brown said.

CPD’s strategic decision support center, which was recently added to the First District, will use real-time technology to deploy resources to fight crime.

Brown recently gave WGN an inside look into CPD’s illegal gun vault.

He also reminded residents Friday to wear masks and don’t congregate in large crowds this weekend.