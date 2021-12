CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability and CPD are investigating an incident Saturday morning in which an off-duty officer was wounded in a Roscoe Village shooting, according to police.

Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West School Street. The officer was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police offered no further details and the incident is under investigation.