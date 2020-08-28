CPD, city workers bring ‘Operation Clean-Up’ to Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — A recent coordinated effort from city agencies known as “Operation Clean” to tidy up Chicago and combat violence has been welcomed by members of local communities.

“Family. That’s why I’m here,” said Josue Torres, a longtime Humboldt Park resident who is living in the area again after serving in the military.

Humboldt Park has faced numerous problems with violence in recent years, and Torres is no stranger to the issues his community has dealt with.

“Does it worry me? Well yes and no. Simply because this is where we live and I can see the unity with the people here on the block and how they look out for each other,” Torres said.

Torres said Operation Clean has played a large role in bringing the neighborhood together to work toward fixing what’s broken.

The recent efforts to strengthen and repair Chicago expand far beyond Humboldt Park. Chicago police Supt. David Brown was present at the Humboldt Park cleanup, and addressed Thursday evening’s downtown safety drill.

“As each of you saw last night in our downtown area, that’s the first of many exercises,” Brown said.

Chicago police had planned the drill for weeks in preparation of handling large crowds at protest events in the future. Brown believes these precautions will leave Chicago better equipped to handle largescale demonstrations.

“We’ve sped up our ability to protect ourselves with helmets and rock and bottle shields,” Brown said. “People have thrown things at us and we’ve also created our arrest teams to go into crowds.”

As for Torres, he believes the police presence and Operation Clean are a step in the right direction for the neighborhood.