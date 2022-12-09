CHICAGO — A Chicago woman who suffers from schizophrenia has been reported missing since Thursday evening.

Police reported Makayla Osborne was last seen on the 600 and 700 block of North Saint Claire Street at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Osborne has reportedly made self-harming statements and usually rides the CTA lines and could be in the O’Hare airport area.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue/gray sweatshirt and was carrying a tan bag.

If you have any information, contact the police at 312-746-8255 or call 911.