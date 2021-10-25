CPD, CFD & Make-A-Wish help Portage Park boy become superhero for a day

Chicago News
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Fire Department teamed up with Make-A-Wish on Sunday to turn Navy Pier into a comic book adventure and help a boy play superhero for a day. 

Cyrus from Portage Park has cystic fibrosis. The nine-year-old wished to become the superhero “Minds-Eye.” 

His mission: to save Chicago from the evil “Dr. Laugh,” who freezes his victims and steals their valuables. 

READ MORE: Parkinson’s Moving Day helps raise awareness, funds for disease

Powers got to work, putting together a team to arrest Dr. Laugh and unfreeze his victims. 

After the bust, Cyrus was presented with leadership awards as an honorary superhero police officer. 

Cyrus also got another surprise: Navy Pier installed a giant version of his uniform’s insignia in the middle of the Ferris wheel. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News