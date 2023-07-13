CHICAGO — A body was recovered from the Chicago River near The Salt Shed concert venue Thursday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers recovered a male’s body from the Chicago River near the 1300 block of North Elston Ave just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

The male recovered from the Chicago River was pronounced dead at the scene. CPD confirmed that the body recovered was identified as a 63-year-old man.

No further information has been made available at this time.

26-year-old Noah Enos‘ body was recovered from the water near the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue near the Salt Shed on June 19.

