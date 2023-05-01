CHICAGO — Officer Eric Stillman is accused of violating seven police department rules when he pursed and shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo in 2021 and a board meeting is to be held Monday morning to decide if he gets fired.

Interim-Police superintendent Eric Carter recommends Stillman be fired but his lawyer said last month he believes the board will state Stillman’s actions were justified.

On March 29 2021, Officer Eric Stillman chased Adam Toledo into an alley in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village and fatally shot him.

Body cam footage shows the officer shooting the 13-year-old boy moments after he threw a gun behind a fence and turned with his hands raised.

Documents outlining the charges against Stillman state that Toledo did not pose an imminent threat to death to Stillman.

Stillman failed to use de-escalation tactics to prevent the use of deadly force and did not notify OEMC before pursing Toledo.

COPA, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which investigates officer-involved incidents, decides Stillman should lose his job. yet ex-superintendent David Brown disagreed.

Brown recommended Stillman be suspended for no more than five days.

States attorney Kim Foxx also decided not to file criminal charges against Stillman in connection to Adam Toledo’s death, citing insufficient evidence.

Police board will ultimately release its ruling in writing.