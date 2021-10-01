CPD announce new tip line

Chicago has a new anonymous tip hotline to solve murders and gun trafficking.
The hotter the tip, the greater the cash reward.
The Tip Lines are: 833-408-0069 or 312-746-7330
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown revealed the new program Friday.
What makes this different from other anonymous tip programs is how cash rewards are paid. A tip resulting in homicide charges earns one thousand dollars, and if that charge ends up in a conviction you get as much as $15,000. A tip leading to gun trafficking charges in a case involving 10 or more guns gets $3,000, with an extra $2,000 if there’s a conviction.