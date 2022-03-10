CPD alters application requirements in push for new officers

CHICAGO — Chicago police announced a major shift in recruitment tactics Monday, no longer requiring applicants to complete 60 hours of college credits to apply for the police academy.

Previously, the only recruits that were able to enter the academy without college credits were those with military experience. Now, the waiver can be applied to other careers and life experiences.

“We think this waiver will expand our pool of candidates,” CPD Supt. David Brown said.

CPD is in dire need of officers, as a recent WGN Investigates report showed the department lost 900 officers in 2021 while only graduating just short of 250 recruits to fill those spots.

“We think our pool of candidates will become more diverse and we think our pool of candidates will be much broader,” Brown said.

For years, the department has received e-mails and phone calls from people interested in joining the police force but were denied the chance due to a lack of college course experience.

The waiver applies to people with backgrounds in certain careers and with certain life experiences, including social services, health care, education, the trade industry and security.

The waiver also includes those with experience in other police departments, who in the past would have still had to complete college courses to qualify.

Brown said that the change makes CPD competitive with other police departments in major American cities. Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Houston only require a high school diploma for their departments.

“It is not going to lower our standards to increase diversity, by lowering this waiver beyond military I think it is going to improve our standards. I think it’s going to create a skill set that we sorely need in our neighborhoods,” Brown said.

In addition to the change in college credit hour requirements, CPD has created an online testing portal and has assembled a recruitment team. The team will be traveling to military bases and colleges across the country working to get more recruits to Chicago.