CHICAGO — A 9-year-old child has died after being shot inside a home in Washington Heights Sunday evening, according to the Chicago Police Department.

CPD said the incident happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street around 6:30 p.m. The Medical examiner’s office identified the boy as 9-year-old Jarvis M. Watts.

Sources tell WGN the boy was shot multiple times and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where the child was later pronounced dead.

Police said there were multiple other children and family members present during the shooting.

It is unclear who owned the firearm and what circumstances led up to the shooting. A firearm has also not been recovered as of yet.

Community activist Andrew Holmes stressed the importance of keeping guns out of homes.

“I don’t care if you have a conceal and carry, carry that gun out of your house, away from these children. Our children are the ones being affected. Some can cause permeant damage, possibly losing their life.”

Police are interviewing people who were in the home but no arrests have been made.

No other information is available at this time.