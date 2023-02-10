CHICAGO — A crew conducted nine armed robberies Friday morning in just over an hour, according to Chicago police.

In each of the incidents, which spanned through the West Side, a black SUV was used. Multiple victims had their personal belongings taken at gunpoint.

A timeline of the incidents is below, according to Chicago police.

4300 block of West Grand Avenue at 6:12 a.m.

1500 block of North Kildare Avenue at 6:27 a.m.

1800 block of North La Cross Avenue at 6:30 a.m.

4900 block of West Division Street at 6:40 a.m.

3100 block of West Augusta Boulevard at 6:45 a.m.

1100 block of North Harding Avenue at 6:50 a.m.

1400 block of North Hamlin Avenue at 7 a.m.

1100 block of North Monticello Avenue at 7:09 a.m.

600 block of North St. Louis Avenue at 7:26 a.m.

Anyone with information can call 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.