CHICAGO — Three men have been transported to a local hospital after being shot on the South Side Tuesday night.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood just after 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

CPD reports that all three men hospitalized were shot in the leg. Two men, 31 and 32-years-old, were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, but a 33-year-old man remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been made available.

