CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been missing from Bucktown for over a week.

Dylan Baxter, 23, was last seen via surveillance footage near his residence in the 2400 block of West Armitage on July 30 at around 7:30 p.m.

Baxter is 5’11”, 160 lbs. and has black hair. He also has a ninja turtle tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact detectives at 312-746-6554.