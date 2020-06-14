CPD: 2 men arrested after officer dragged, police-involved shooting Friday

CHICAGO – Two men are facing charges after a CPD officer was dragged by a vehicle on Friday.

Darien Mitchell, 21, of Maywood, and Cordero Ramey, 20, of Chicago, were arrested after they were shot by police due to allegedly dragging an officer. Police said they were in a stolen 2018 Chevy Malibu.

Police shot them in the 7100 block of South Green Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Both were transported to the University of Chicago in good condition.

The officer who was dragged sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Mitchell was charged with aggravated battery against a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Ramey was charged with having an unlicensed and loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle.

