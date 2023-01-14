CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department announced they are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl Saturday.

Lizbeth Aguilar was last seen at her residence in the 4400 block of Montana Street on Dec. 27, 2022. She is described as being 5’1″ tall and weighing around 120 pounds with brown eyes, blonde and black hair.

According to CPD, Lizbeth is known to hangout in the area of the 3100 block of Kostner Avenue.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police locate Lizbeth, police encourage you to reach out to the Area 5 Special Victims Unit at (312) 746-6554, or file an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.